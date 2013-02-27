Video: Dwight Howard Is All In For Los Angeles

#Adidas #Video #Dwight Howard
02.27.13 5 years ago

No one’s quite sure what’ll happen with Dwight Howard this summer. He should stay in L.A., for a number of reasons, but this season has been anything but peaches and cream. That being said, the dude still has a ton of fans, and adidas recently set up mobile photo booths in Los Angeles at Hollywood and Highland and near Staples Center. There, fans interacted with a giddy Howard, and got to be a part of a new marketing campaign.

Will Howard stay for the long haul in L.A.?

