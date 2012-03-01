Video: Dwight Howard Surprises A 31-Year-Old Sneakerhead Superfan

Back when Dwight Howard originally reviewed the adiPower Howard, he called out a popular sneaker reviewer known as ZayaX for not showing it some love. After ZayaX eventually reviewed the sneaker, adidas got him the hookup with the All-Star colorway for the adiPower Howard 2. Then, they surprised him.
What would you do if this happened to you?
not surprised. fake. sneakerheads dont care about adidas (other than shelltoes)