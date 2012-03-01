Video: Dwight Howard Surprises A 31-Year-Old Sneakerhead Superfan

Back when Dwight Howard originally reviewed the adiPower Howard, he called out a popular sneaker reviewer known as ZayaX for not showing it some love. After ZayaX eventually reviewed the sneaker, adidas got him the hookup with the All-Star colorway for the adiPower Howard 2. Then, they surprised him.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What would you do if this happened to you?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.