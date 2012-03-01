Video: Dwight Howard Surprises A 31-Year-Old Sneakerhead Superfan

03.01.12 6 years ago

Back when Dwight Howard originally reviewed the adiPower Howard, he called out a popular sneaker reviewer known as ZayaX for not showing it some love. After ZayaX eventually reviewed the sneaker, adidas got him the hookup with the All-Star colorway for the adiPower Howard 2. Then, they surprised him.

What would you do if this happened to you?

