Video: Dwight Howard Welcomes Andrew Wiggins To NBA With Huge Block

#James Harden #Dwight Howard
11.13.14 4 years ago

Andrew Wiggins learned the hard way that not every player on the Houston Rockets defends like James Harden. After easily beating Harden to the baseline, the rookie rose for a finish only to have his shot swatted into the stands by a soaring Dwight Howard.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Welcome to the NBA, kid. Howard was late to help on a very similar play earlier in the quarter that ended in a Wiggins flush:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Fool Dwight once…

The Houston Rockets ran away from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter after Wiggins went to the bench with his fourth foul, getting an easy 113-101 win. Harden led the Rockets with 23 points despite struggling from the field, while Howard continued dominating on both ends by scoring 22 points (10-16 FGs), grabbing 10 rebounds, and swatting four shots. The rookie paced the ‘Wolves with 15 points and contributed to Harden’s shooting woes with consistently sound on-ball defense.

And perhaps next time he faces the Rockets, Wiggins will think twice before testing Howard at the rim. The lesson was certainly learned tonight.

(GIF via @CBSSportsNBA)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Dwight Howard
TAGSDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP