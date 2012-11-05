Video: Dwyane Wade and One of the NBA’s Most Elaborate Pre-Game Routines

With the NBA’s new rules aimed to cut down on the time it takes teams to run their (increasingly) elaborate pre-game routines, the League’s players have had to figure out ways to keep their rituals and personality while still making it on to the floor in 90 seconds.

Dwyane Wade has one of the more detailed pre-game routines in all of basketball. Chinups on the rim, shadowboxing, acknowledging fans on all sides of the building – to get it all in he has to make every second count. Check out this video of Wade running through his routine to beat that 90-second deadline:

