Video: Dwyane Wade Makes An Open-Field Tackle On Darren Collison

It seemed obvious that from every angle â€” and the networks were kind enough to show several â€” that Dwyane Wade made a better open field tackle than any of the Miami Dolphins’ safeties last season. It seemed obvious that a Flagrant 1 would be assessed to him, as it was. What puzzled me, then was why it seemed that Wade and his teammates blew their cool in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semis, at home, to a Pacer team that’s ornery but hardly a juggernaut.

Darren Collison was the victim on a fastbreak that began when Dahntay Jones denied Wade on a drive at the other end. Not getting the call put Wade into overdrive â€” seriously, watch how fast he goes from Jones to Collison â€” to a point where he forced the refs to call a foul after running through Collison from behind.

Was the flagrant deserved?

