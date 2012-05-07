Video: Dwyane Wade Stuffs Carmelo Anthony At The Rim

05.07.12 6 years ago

If you tuned into Miami-New York from a vacuum, you’d have no idea the Knicks were 0-13 in their last playoff games. Carmelo Anthony finished with 41 points and edged New York to the 89-87 win over Miami to get the series to 3-1 (Even the ghost of Sacramento-era Mike Bibby was draining threes for the Knicks). Elimination was held off for one night for NY, but that didn’t mean Dwyane Wade didn’t erase one of Melo’s backcuts to the hoop with 3:26 left in the fourth.

Can Melo repeat his performance in Game 5?

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Video#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYDimeMagDWYANE WADEvideo

