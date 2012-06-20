Video: Dwyane Wade Takes NBA ‘Fashion’ To Another Level After Game 4

I once had a pair of these flip-flop glasses. Of course, I was in the ninth grade, didn’t know a thing about right from wrong and very rarely ever used them for anything other than reading or school. I also wasn’t Dwyane Wade at the NBA Finals, nor was I coming to press conferences with the shades flipped up. The worst part about this? You know he planned it out this way. Let me make a fashion statement by flipping up the shades and coming to the podium looking like I have Mickey Mouse glasses. This is getting to be too much.

Would you wear those glasses?

