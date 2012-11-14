Video: Dwyane Wade Teaches You How To Do The Euro Step

11.14.12 6 years ago

Perhaps no move in basketball is used more often nowadays than the Euro step. Manu Ginobili does it. So does Tyreke Evans, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. But Dwyane Wade is probably the best at it, consistently using it throughout his career to become one of the greatest finishing 6-4-and-under guards we’ve ever seen. It’s pretty simple, but still, there’s nothing wrong with learning from the best.

How often do you use this move?

