Video: Dwyane Wade To LeBron James On Another Touchdown Pass

This touchdown pass from Dwyane Wade to LeBron James reminds me of one of the most frustrating/most effective moves to use in NBA 2K. Your opponent takes a jump shot, you take control of one of the defending guards and immediately turbo downcourt. One of your big men grabs the rebound and boom, you use the directional pass to throw a 70-foot strike to your streaking guard for a layup. It’s pretty unstoppable. Well, these two are so good they’re now using it in real life.

Is anyone in the league better at throwing these than Wade?

