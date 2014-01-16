Video: Dwyane Wade’s 3/4 Court Alley-Oop To LeBron

The Heat got run off the Verizon Center court on Wednesday night, getting destroyed by a Wizards team that was supposed to be on the receiving end of LeBron James‘ best “watch this” effort. Despite the poor showing for the defending champs and their third straight loss after getting swept in New York this past weekend, Dwyane Wade and James hooked up for a pretty 3/4 court alley-oop before the half.

Believe it or not, this was Miami’s first transition bucket of the game.

Despite the highlight, LeBron was an uncharacteristic 8-for-18 from the field (though he did manage 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists), and Wade shot even worse from the floor (4-for-11). Chris Bosh was 10-of-19 for a game-high 26 points for Miami, but John Wall led seven Wiz players in double-figures with 25 along with nine dimes. The Heat just couldn’t stop the Wizards who scored at will on their home-court.

