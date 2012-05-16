Video: Dwyane Wade’s Awesome Touch Pass To LeBron James

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Video #LeBron James
05.16.12 6 years ago

Not long before they were choking in the clutch and trying to get Mario Chalmers to bail them out, LeBron and Dwyane Wade were styling on the Pacers, particularly on this play. James gets caught in the air – just as you’re taught to never do – then finds Wade who immediately taps it back to him for the bucket. If only they could pull this off with 10 seconds left in the game.

Is this the best pass of the playoffs so far?

