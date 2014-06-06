Video: Dwyane Wade’s Dream Shake On Tim Duncan

#San Antonio Spurs #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #GIFs
06.05.14 4 years ago

The 2014 NBA Finals finally tipped off on Thursday between the San Antonio Spurs and the visiting Miami Heat. Midway through the first quarter, fans were treated to an old school move from Dwyane Wade, which presented a perfectly timed “Throwback Thursday” moment for viewers.

Wade drove through the lane and took a page out of NBA Hall-of-Famer Hakeem Olajuwon’s book. His “Dream Shake” got Tim Duncan to bite before Wade spun the other way for the easy lay-in.

(GIF via @JDonSports)

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#GIFs
TAGS2014 NBA FinalsDimeMagDWYANE WADEgifsMIAMI HEATsan antonio spursTIM DUNCAN

