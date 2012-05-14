Video: Dwyane Wade’s Incredible Pin Block On Paul George

05.14.12 6 years ago

From the “Nothing To Shrug At Department” come stats like these from Miami’s Game 1 win over Indiana: Twenty straight points by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in the fourth quarter; forty-eight of 53 second-half points either scored by or assisted on by James and Wade. Wade’s defense was just as nasty, however.

The Miami guard finished with 29 points but flew in like Miami SWAT to nullify a bucket by Paul George on a break with 3:36 left in the fourth. Most impressive is that George goes to the opposite side to evade Wade, but he still gets the block with his reach.

