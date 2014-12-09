Video: Evan Turner’s Game-Tying Three-Pointer Sends Celtics & Wizards To OT

What a crazy game in Washington last night. We had a full-court shot that didn’t count, two overtimes, and an emotional post-game interview by John Wall who dedicated the hard-fought victory to the hard-fought battle six-year-old Miyah Telemaque-Nelson lost against cancer (we’re still getting choked up about that). Adding to the madcap night was Evan Turner‘s game-tying three-pointer with under a second left in regulation to force the first overtime.

With under 10 seconds to play, the Celtics got Kelly Olynyk a good look at a three-pointer after he pump-faked from the top of the key. His shot came up short with five seconds remaining and the clock still running. Jeff Green deflected the rebound to the near corner, and Turner did his best Ray Allen impression, stepping back beyond the arc to drill the three-pointer with only 0.6 seconds remaining.

The three-pointer capped a 16-point fourth quarter comeback by the Celtics after the Wizards won the first three quarters of the game.

Crazy.

Alas, it was all for naught as John Wall and Co. got the win in the second extra session.

