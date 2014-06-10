Video: Every Kevin Durant Dunk During His MVP Season

06.10.14 4 years ago

While not well known as a dunker, lanky 2014 MVP Kevin Durant can still throw it down. His power at the rim comes from, not the athleticism or ferocity his all-star teammate exhibits when he throws it down, but KD’s ridiculous 7-4 wingspan, where he flushes the ball down like most people snap a towel or dunk on their nerf hoop. Come check out all of KD’s dunks during his inaugural MVP season.

Maybe Durantula doesn’t attack the rim with the anger of Russell Westbrook, but he can still take out some frustration on the iron:

(video via Youtube username DownToBuck)

What’s your favorite KD dunk this year?

