Video: Final Episode Of Reebok Classic’s “The Retro Shop” With Allen Iverson

“We talkin’ bout pants? Pants!” In the final episode of Reebok Classic‘s latest video series–“The Retro Shop”–Allen Iverson makes a surprise visit to the barbershop and interrupts an argument on fashion. Featuring a lineup of Shaq, Shawn Kemp, Lil’ Duval and French Montana, everyone is arguing over shorts, how short is too short and how baggy is too baggy. Then the Answer jumps in to set everyone straight.

And if you look close enough, you can catch a glimpse of the Kamikaze I in black/red, a colorway that’ll be releasing on Friday, March 14 at key retailers Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz, DTLR, Shiekh, and Reebok.com for $115. Check out the images below for more.

