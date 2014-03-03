Video: Final Episode Of Reebok Classic’s “The Retro Shop” With Allen Iverson

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.03.14 4 years ago

“We talkin’ bout pants? Pants!” In the final episode of Reebok Classic‘s latest video series–“The Retro Shop”–Allen Iverson makes a surprise visit to the barbershop and interrupts an argument on fashion. Featuring a lineup of Shaq, Shawn Kemp, Lil’ Duval and French Montana, everyone is arguing over shorts, how short is too short and how baggy is too baggy. Then the Answer jumps in to set everyone straight.

And if you look close enough, you can catch a glimpse of the Kamikaze I in black/red, a colorway that’ll be releasing on Friday, March 14 at key retailers Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz, DTLR, Shiekh, and Reebok.com for $115. Check out the images below for more.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSALLEN IVERSONKamikaze IREEBOKReebok ClassicReebok ClassicsReebok Kamikaze IReebok Kamikaze I "Black/Red"Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP