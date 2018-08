As you no doubt know by now, James Harden went berserk in his Houston Rockets debut, becoming the first player in NBA history to have a 35-point, 12-assist game in a team debut.

Here’s the full reel of Harden’s work rolling all over the Pistons last night:

