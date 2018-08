George Hill may have only had eight points in 33 minutes of action tonight against the Raptors, but his last two were huge. With the game tied at 88, Hill let the clock run down from 17 second, and with Kyle Lowry draped all over him, got a step into the lane and dropped in the game-winner:

