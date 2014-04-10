Video: Gerald Green Double-Clutch Jam

Every time the Suns play, we get another Gerald Green gem. He’s been playing really well off the bench for Phoenix since Eric Bledsoe returned, and while his shooting can sometimes drift into conscience-free jacking, he’s producing, which means guys have to run at him when he’s open beyond the arc. That just means more driving lanes for him to get airborne as he showed early during Phoenix’s 94-88 win in New Orleans Wednesday night.

Whether he’s throwing down the reverse, or tossing himself an alley-oop off the backboard, Green continues to impress in the air. Watch as Green drives baseline, double clutches to avoid a rotating Jeff Withey — who only half-heartedly jumped for the block, not wanting to lead Sportscenter this morning — before the two-handed jam.

Green scored a team-high 21 points off the bench on 8-for-14 shooting, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. His long-range accuracy meant that Al-Farouq Aminu was smart to rush Green off the three-point line in the clip above, but that also opens them up for another Green highlight. Dragon had 20 and nine dimes, and Bledsoe had 16, six and six in the win to retain their ever-so-slight lead for the final playoff spot out west.

Ant didn’t play as he continues to convalesce from back spasms.

