Video: Gerald Green Finishes Over-The-Shoulder Lob With Authority

Every basketball fan knows that magic happens when Phoenix Suns wing Gerald Green gets air in transition. The gifted athlete simply has a unique way around the rim, which makes his in-game dunks unmatchable by just about every other NBA player.

This fact was evident in the Suns’ third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. After Isaiah Thomas intercepted a pass by Cory Joseph, Thomas blazed up the court and threw up a rather low lob over his shoulder to the trailing Green. However, the location of the alley-oop pass proved to be irrelevant, as the 28-year-old finished with a mean, two-handed jam that even got the crowd at the AT&T Center stirring:

Green’s high-flying antics topped off a spectacular third quarter performance by the Suns, where they scored 26 and held the Spurs to just 10 points. Yet, the defending champs rallied in the fourth quarter, scoring 41 points without their Big 3 on the court to close – Tim Duncan only played less than a minute in the final quarter – the game, and the Spurs went on to beat the Suns 100-95, jumping over Phoenix for the seventh seed in the West as a result.

(Video via NBA)

