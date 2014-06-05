Video: Get Hyped For The 2014 NBA Finals

In less than four hours the 2014 NBA Finals will tip off and we’ll get sucked into the Spurs-Heat rumble for a second year in a row. Before the tabula rasa of the 2014 Finals is splattered with our impressions of Game 1, let’s take a moment to reflect on what a glorious journey awaits us over the next two weeks.

There’s so much to look forward to, but we’ll never forget when LeBron James finally remembered his jumper was there for the taking, and sealed it for the Heat in the closing seconds of Game 7 last year.

A little less than a year later, and that Spurs team — still seething from the way last season ended — has clawed their way through a brutal Western Conference to earn a rerun at the Larry O’Brien Trophy that slipped through their fingers last season.

Who will win the 2014 NBA Finals?

