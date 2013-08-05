Goran Dragic Starts A Brawl In Overseas Game & Gets Ejected

You’d never guess it off first glance, but Goran Dragic isn’t the type of cat to back down. I feel like we get one of these stories every summer with this guy, dating back to his longstanding feud with Sasha Vujacic, and the legend continued today when video leaked showing Dragic at the center of a recent brawl.

During a friendly game between Dragic’s Slovenian team and Turkey, the Suns point guard was bumped on a drive and almost immediately threw a punch that just barely missed. A few pushes later and the situation escalated quickly. Perhaps the most interesting part of this video is that at this point the score was only 5-2. The game had just started, and Dragic was already frustrated enough to get himself ejected over what looked like a clean defensive play (although it does appear like the whole situation occurred a few moments after the initial whistle blew).

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.