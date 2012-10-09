Video: Harrison Barnes Dunks All Over Al Jefferson

Golden State was paced by David Lee‘s big night in this one, but still, we must give the rookie some shine. After being a big part of a major NBA 2K13 announcement not too long ago, this is the second-coolest thing Harrison Barnes has done since becoming a Warrior. With a game suited for the NBA, we’re expecting to see some big nights from the UNC product this year.
