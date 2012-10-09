Video: Harrison Barnes Dunks All Over Al Jefferson

Golden State was paced by David Lee‘s big night in this one, but still, we must give the rookie some shine. After being a big part of a major NBA 2K13 announcement not too long ago, this is the second-coolest thing Harrison Barnes has done since becoming a Warrior. With a game suited for the NBA, we’re expecting to see some big nights from the UNC product this year.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Who will win Rookie Of The Year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.