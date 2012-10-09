Video: Harrison Barnes Dunks All Over Al Jefferson

#Golden State Warriors #Video
10.09.12 6 years ago

Golden State was paced by David Lee‘s big night in this one, but still, we must give the rookie some shine. After being a big part of a major NBA 2K13 announcement not too long ago, this is the second-coolest thing Harrison Barnes has done since becoming a Warrior. With a game suited for the NBA, we’re expecting to see some big nights from the UNC product this year.

Who will win Rookie Of The Year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Video
TAGSAl JeffersonDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHarrison BarnesUTAH JAZZvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP