Harrison Barnes’ Top 5 Plays at North Carolina

He was the only freshman to receive AP All-American honors before he even played a game in North Carolina blue. Thenhad a slow start to his freshman year, and everyone wanted to rescind that pick immediately. It all worked out in the end, of course, like a slow build to a crescendo that ended in ACC Rookie of the Year honors, a second-team All-American honor this year, and a career average of 16.5 points per game. The sure sign that he’d become the player worthy of all the hype came in March of 2011, when he dropped 40 points on Clemson in the ACC Tournament. Yeah, he was ready. But he was making plays like this, too, to show he was on his way.

With NBA Draft night finally here and Barnes expected to be picked in the top five spots, here’s the guard’s top five plays of his Tar Heel career.

*** *** ***

5. Game-winner in Miami

Barnes hit a three in the corner with 4 seconds left to take out the Hurricanes on the road. Barnes shot 36 percent from there this season and 35 percent from distance as a freshman.

And for a better view of the shot from the stands…

