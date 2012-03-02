Video: Hasan Minhaj and the Truth About Jeremy Lin

The Jeremy Lin story book has many chapters, but a major, prevailing theme is that Lin is an Asian-American. This simple fact has lead to a lot of positivity in the Asian community but also to some negative and racist comments (and not just in comment sections and Twitter).

A few weeks ago, Indian actor/comedian Hasan Minhaj confronted this negativity in his Goatface Comedy sketch “The Truth with Hasan Minhaj.” In a humorous yet insightful way Minhaj touches on how the Asian community feels about Jeremy Lin and why he is a believer.

Watch the video and then check out my interview up with Hasan, where he talks about the racial issues of Linsanity, the future of Indians in basketball, and his hometown Sacramento Kings:

Dime: For people who may not be familiar with your work, who is Hasan Minhaj?

Hasan Minhaj: I’m a Los Angeles based comedian/actor and am a member of a sketch group called Goatface Comedy.

Dime: As a fellow Indian I am a lil’ confused as to why you are not a computer scientist or doctor…how did you get into acting?

HM: Hilarious! So I started getting into comedy when I was in college. Growing up I didn’t have cable so I was hanging out with my friend one day and he was watching a comedy stand up special and I fell in love with it. I started going to open mics in the local area, went to college in Davis, and then moved to San Francisco to try and get as good as I could. San Francisco has a really good comedy scene – fellow comedians will support one another and people come out to shows. After a few years there I made the transition to L.A.