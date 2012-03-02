Video: Hasan Minhaj and the Truth About Jeremy Lin

The Jeremy Lin story book has many chapters, but a major, prevailing theme is that Lin is an Asian-American. This simple fact has lead to a lot of positivity in the Asian community but also to some negative and racist comments (and not just in comment sections and Twitter).
A few weeks ago, Indian actor/comedian Hasan Minhaj confronted this negativity in his Goatface Comedy sketch “The Truth with Hasan Minhaj.” In a humorous yet insightful way Minhaj touches on how the Asian community feels about Jeremy Lin and why he is a believer.
Watch the video and then check out my interview up with Hasan, where he talks about the racial issues of Linsanity, the future of Indians in basketball, and his hometown Sacramento Kings:
Dime: For people who may not be familiar with your work, who is Hasan Minhaj?
Hasan Minhaj: I’m a Los Angeles based comedian/actor and am a member of a sketch group called Goatface Comedy.
Dime: As a fellow Indian I am a lil’ confused as to why you are not a computer scientist or doctor…how did you get into acting?
HM: Hilarious! So I started getting into comedy when I was in college. Growing up I didn’t have cable so I was hanging out with my friend one day and he was watching a comedy stand up special and I fell in love with it. I started going to open mics in the local area, went to college in Davis, and then moved to San Francisco to try and get as good as I could. San Francisco has a really good comedy scene – fellow comedians will support one another and people come out to shows. After a few years there I made the transition to L.A.
That guy was the opposite of funny
Hilarious. Great stuff!
Was that even supposed to be funny?
Hasan talks about something interesting without even knowing it: “Jeremy Lin represents ‘us’ or ‘our culture’ “. So he wants people to recognize this ‘other culture’, as he identifies with it. He does not, on the other hand, want this culture to be linked with other parts of the ‘asian culture’ as well. Photoshopping a hadouken to Jeremy Lin is a way of acknowleding his overwhelming play in the last weeks by linking two parts of a culture together, while photoshopping a kfc-bucket to a black player does not in any way acknowledge achievements of any kind. Racism is the wrong word to use here, because it is not the clear cut definiton of ‘positive racism’ as well.
and he is a comedian? what..
that was not funny, nor was it informative
@kingralf: What are you talking about dude? What is positive racism? When Vince Carter jumped over that 7 foot Frenchman the tagline would NEVER say ‘N****s in Paris’ because its incredibly offensive. They let his accomplishments as an African American male speak for themselves. The sad part is the double standards when it comes to ridiculing certain people of color. No one should be ridiculed or marginalized regardless of their ethnicity. When ESPN has a headline that reads ‘Chink in the armor’ or ‘Who says Asians can’t drive?’ there’s nothing to be gained from that type of dialogue. And by the way, a ‘hadouken’ is part of Asian culture? Dude, its from a video game…it’s not real. Is ‘Dhalsim’ from Street Fighter a part of Indian culture?
Hasan is showing pride and repping unity while being hilarious. You are a moron.