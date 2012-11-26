Video: High School Star Julius Randle Murders The Competition At Thanksgiving Hoopfest Event

Whether you think Andrew Wiggins is the best high school player in America or that Jabari Parker or Julius Randle is the top dog, you should know this: all three of them are going to take the college basketball planet by storm once they hit the NCAA. Here’s Randle in a recent holiday event just completely destroying the competition.
Is he the best high school player in the country?
