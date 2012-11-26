Video: High School Star Julius Randle Murders The Competition At Thanksgiving Hoopfest Event

#Video
11.26.12 6 years ago

Whether you think Andrew Wiggins is the best high school player in America or that Jabari Parker or Julius Randle is the top dog, you should know this: all three of them are going to take the college basketball planet by storm once they hit the NCAA. Here’s Randle in a recent holiday event just completely destroying the competition.

Is he the best high school player in the country?

