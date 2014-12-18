Video: High Schooler D.J. Harvey Headbutts Backboard On Block Try

Have you ever wondered why that padding on the underside of backboards exists? For incredibly rare moments like this, of course. Watch DeMatha Catholic (MD) sophomore D.J. Harvey, Jr. hit his head hard on the backboard while rising for a huge block in a recent game.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Wait…who was the foul on? The backboard? Thought so.

Harvey, you’ll be shocked to find out, is one of the top players in the class of 2017 – ESPN rates him 17th overall. The 6-6 forward counts scholarship offers from Memphis, Miami, and North Carolina State despite being less than halfway through his sophomore season.

Good thing, too – sky-walking like this deserves a national spotlight.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.