Video: High Schooler D.J. Harvey Headbutts Backboard On Block Try

12.18.14 4 years ago

Have you ever wondered why that padding on the underside of backboards exists? For incredibly rare moments like this, of course. Watch DeMatha Catholic (MD) sophomore D.J. Harvey, Jr. hit his head hard on the backboard while rising for a huge block in a recent game.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Wait…who was the foul on? The backboard? Thought so.

Harvey, you’ll be shocked to find out, is one of the top players in the class of 2017 – ESPN rates him 17th overall. The 6-6 forward counts scholarship offers from Memphis, Miami, and North Carolina State despite being less than halfway through his sophomore season.

Good thing, too – sky-walking like this deserves a national spotlight.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSCOLLEGEd.j. harveyhigh school

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP