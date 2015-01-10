Video: High-Schooler Lucas Campbell Hammers Poster Dunk On Two Defenders

01.10.15 4 years ago

Serious question: What exactly are they feeding these young ballers today? A couple days ago, high school senior Hafid Yassin out of Seattle threw down one of the best inbounds alley-oop dunks we have ever seen, sending the Internet into a tizzy after his ridiculous showcase of bounce went viral.

Now, we have another incredible rim-rocker coming off the high school court that will surely make your eyes pop. After intercepting the inbounds pass from his Alcoa opponent, Christian Academy of Knoxville senior Lucas Campbell drove into the lane and took flight for a nasty tomahawk facial. What added extra flair to an already monster dunk was the fact that the 6-4 wing not only posterized one defender, but two defenders at the rim.

(Video via NFHS Network) (H/T Ballislife)

What do you think?

