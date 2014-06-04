Video: Is This The Illest Dunk Of The Summer?

It’s not often you’re surprised by a baller you don’t know, but we’ve all run into strangers who make us gawk at their unreal game. One unknown baller was captured by Ballislife shutting down the Lancaster High School open gym recently with what might be the best dunk so far this summer.

(Ballislife)

Is this is the sickest dunk you’ve seen this summer?

