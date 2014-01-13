Video: Isaiah Thomas Drops 26 In Epic Blowout Of Cavs

There’s a thrilling component to Kings point guard Isaiah Thomas that’s inextricably linked to his 5-9 height, but he’s more than just a short guy overcoming the odds. As the last pick in the 2011 Draft, no one thought he’d be Sacramento’s starter three years later, especially considering the coterie of point guards brought in to replace him. On Sunday night, he helped lead the Kings to their biggest win since 1993.

The Kings out-scored the Cavs on Sunday night by 44 points, 124-80, the largest margin of victory in the NBA this season, and the largest margin of victory in a Kings win since Jan. 2, 1993.

Zeke* was the major reason why. The third year guard scored 26 points off a number of creative drives to the rack. He also dished six assists and snagged two steals in the huge win. The win was Sacramento’s third straight, as they look to claw out of the No. 14 place in the Western Conference.

Zeke is averaging a career-high 19.3 points, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.4 minutes per game this year, finally getting starters minutes to show what he can do. He’s shooting a respectable 45.3 percent from the floor, and 41 percent from three-point range. The Kings have found their point guard, even at just 5-9. Let’s hope they finally stick with him.

*There’s been some consternation over our reappropriation of Isiah Thomas’ nickname for the next Isaiah Thomas, but after meeting another Isaiah this past weekend for the Red Bull Midnight Run Finals, and hearing that he goes by Zeke, too, we have concluded that the Zeke nickname works for anyone named Isiah or Isaiah.

