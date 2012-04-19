Video: Isaiah Thomas Hands Out A Nasty Assist

#Video
04.19.12 6 years ago

“If you don’t like that, you don’t like NBA basketball!” is still my favorite call from an NBA announcer (Grant Napier), and has been ever since the days of Jason Williams. Kudos to Isaiah Thomas, who brought out this sick, over-the-shoulder dime last night while on his way to 16 points and eight assists. Sacramento might be near the bottom of the NBA in assists (19.2 a game), but this pass was one of their best dimes of the season.

Is this the best pass from a King this year?

