Video: J.R. Smith & Tyreke Evans Show Out With Crazy Playground Highlights

#Video
08.15.12 6 years ago

Here’s a video of a double-OT playground game at Dyckman Park where J.R. Smith does what he always does: pulls out some wild dunk. This time it’s an off-the-glass lob to himself. Tyreke Evans shows up a little later in the clip, and busts out a ridiculous 360 layup. The video and footage is pretty good. Just make sure you watch it on mute.

via TBJ

What are you expecting from J.R. Smith this year?

