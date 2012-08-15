Video: J.R. Smith & Tyreke Evans Show Out With Crazy Playground Highlights

Here’s a video of a double-OT playground game at Dyckman Park where J.R. Smith does what he always does: pulls out some wild dunk. This time it’s an off-the-glass lob to himself. Tyreke Evans shows up a little later in the clip, and busts out a ridiculous 360 layup. The video and footage is pretty good. Just make sure you watch it on mute.

What are you expecting from J.R. Smith this year?

