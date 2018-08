Wow. There’s just nothing more that Michael Kidd-Gilchrist can do with this – he’s all over J.R. Smith, forcing him to his weak hand. Smith just makes a tough shot to win the game for the Knicks. And Smith’s antics after he hits the shot are hilarious:

