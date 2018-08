J.R. Smith has been dominating Dimemag.com lately. Whether it be for his dunks or his work on Instagram, he’s been everywhere lately.

We hope you’re ready for more – check out the absurd reverse alley oop from Pablo Prigioni that he put down tonight against the Spurs:

