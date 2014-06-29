Video: Jabari Parker Endears Himself To One Young Brewers Fan

This past Thursday night Jabari Parker seemed genuinely excited to be drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 2 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. His enthusiasm for the franchise — just a little over an hour north of his hometown of Chicago — even hinted at a career-long stay with the team during his interview session. Parker engendered even more love from Milwaukee sports fans on Saturday when he threw out the first pitch in the Brewers – Rockies game.

Parker has never played baseball, so his one-hop pitch over the plate should be applauded, especially if you compare it to Carl Lewis or 50 Cent. The coolest part, though, comes after the pitch when Parker spots a young Brewers fan near the field and hands the ball off to him — making his day in the process. That’s a class act move.

Jabari Parker is exactly what Milwaukee needs, now about that other guy rumored to be looking for a job in Milwaukee’s front office…we’re not so sure.

