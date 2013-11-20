Video: Jabari Parker Goes Coast-to-Coast For The Flush

#Video #GIFs
11.19.13 5 years ago

Duke relaxed a little bit against Eastern Carolina University tonight in the second half, and the game was closer than many predicted for the No. 6 ranked Blue Devils. But Rodney Hood dropped 30 points, and Jabari Parker scored 21, including two on this electrifying coast-to-coast dunk.

Watch as Parker’s stout defense on one end leads to a winding floor-length sprint for the slam.

