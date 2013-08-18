Jamal Crawford Dribbles Between Defender’s Legs During Pro-Am

During the same Seattle game that saw his Clippers teammate, Blake Griffin, take flight time and again, Jamal Crawford showed at his eponymous Pro-Am why he’s one of he most skilled offensive players in the NBA.

Crawford exhibited his dazzling offensive repertoire including a smooth jumper he’ll attempt from just about anywhere and a dribbling exhibition that would impress even Uncle Drew.

He even slipped past one defender by dribbling through the poor guy’s legs.

You gotta be careful when you’re guarding the guy the Pro-Am is named after.

BallisLife

