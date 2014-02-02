Video: Jamal Crawford’s Sick Lob To DeAndre Jordan

The Clippers – Utah matchup on Saturday night started off closer than many thought after the Jazz kept the Clips bottled up in the first half. But LA took off in the second half, out-scoring the Jazz 34-23 in the third quarter as they took control of the game to cruise to a 102-87 victory at Staples Center. Towards the tail-end of that big third quarter, the Jazz doubled up on Jamal Crawford after a DeAndre Jordan pick. DJ rolled to the hoop unabated and rocked the rim from high up after the Crawford lob.

This was just nasty, so we had to show you two different vantage points:

What do you think?

