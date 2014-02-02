Video: Jamal Crawford’s Sick Lob To DeAndre Jordan

#Los Angeles Clippers #GIFs
02.02.14 5 years ago

The Clippers – Utah matchup on Saturday night started off closer than many thought after the Jazz kept the Clips bottled up in the first half. But LA took off in the second half, out-scoring the Jazz 34-23 in the third quarter as they took control of the game to cruise to a 102-87 victory at Staples Center. Towards the tail-end of that big third quarter, the Jazz doubled up on Jamal Crawford after a DeAndre Jordan pick. DJ rolled to the hoop unabated and rocked the rim from high up after the Crawford lob.

This was just nasty, so we had to show you two different vantage points:

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#GIFs
TAGSDEANDRE JORDANDimeMaggifsJamal CrawfordLos Angeles ClippersUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP