Video: How James Harden Avoids The Mob While Shopping At Foot Locker

02.19.14

A few years ago and people at the mall probably thought James Harden was the leader singer in some local reggae band, or possibly just a random tall guy that moved with unnatural grace. But now that the Beard has turned into one of the best shooting guards in the NBA and the co-star for a title-contending Rockets team, it’s hard for him to avoid the mobs that usually follow his every move. So in order to shop at Foot Locker, James had to come up with a plan.

That plan included eight doppelgÃ¤ngers who acted as decoys while James did his shopping without the bustle of autographs and requests for IG pics.

This isn’t the first time someone has been confused by a Rockets imposter, but it’s the first time it happened on purpose.

