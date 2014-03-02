Video: James Harden Circus Shot Falls After The Foul

03.02.14 4 years ago

Rockets shooting guard James Harden might not look like the strongest guy in the world, but don’t let The Beard fool you. During Houston’s game against Detroit on Saturday night, he showed off his balance and body control in the face of a Kyle Singler foul as he was driving into the lane. Harden jumped and twisted through Singler’s grasping arm to knock down a gymnastic jumper plus the foul.

Harden finished with 20 points, 12 dimes, 5 rebounds and three steals in the 118-110 Rockets win.

