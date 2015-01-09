Video: James Harden Loses Pablo Prigioni With Cross, Hits Smooth Step-Back

01.08.15 4 years ago

We’ll never fully understand those who maintain they dislike watching James Harden play basketball. Yes, he constantly draws fouls – some of a questionable nature – and can too often resort to stagnant, isolation-based offense. But how many players in the league can do stuff like this?

Watch the Houston Rockets’ MVP candidate lose Pablo Prigioni with a nasty crossover and finish the play with a silky smooth step-back jumper over the outstretched arms of Cole Aldrich in his team’s blowout win over the New York Knicks.

Filthy.

Harden dominated from the opening tip en route to 25 points, four rebounds, nine assists, and three steals in just 31 minutes of play.

