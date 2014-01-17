Video: James Harden Throws It Down On Serge Ibaka

#Oklahoma City Thunder #James Harden #GIFs
01.16.14 5 years ago

As part of a crazy first half where the Thunder â€” giving up the third fewest points per possession in the league â€” gave up 73 points in Houston, James Harden let his former teammate Serge Ibaka know that he’s probably the best offensive shooting guard in the league. Harden didn’t hesitate on the break when he thew it down on the imposing Serge Protector.

What do you think?

