Video: Jason Williams, Dennis Rodman & Scottie Pippen Show Out In The Philippines

If you didn’t know any better, you’d probably say Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen couldn’t play anymore. They’re old, out of shape, and probably aren’t playing much basketball these days. But in an exhibition game against the PBA All-Stars at at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, they put in work during the Americans’ 112-93 win. The squad consisted of Pippen (who had 20 points), Rodman, Mitch Richmond, Jason Williams, Horace Grant and Cliff Robinson, as well as younger journeymen Victor Alexander, Chris Campbell, Charoy Bentley and Jeff Trepagnier. The coach was Oscar Robertson.

But what I was most excited to see were the 26 points from Jason Williams. White Chocolate still lives…

Is it surprising these guys can still get out and put in work in certain situations?

