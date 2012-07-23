Video: Jason Williams Revives the Elbow Pass

Whenever we rate the best ballhandlers in the league, I’m saddened by the absence of Jason Williams because he really had the best handle out of anyone I’ve ever seen. And so it’s not really a surprise to see that he recently pulled out the off-the-elbow pass again, this time to Scottie Pippen in an alumni game overseas. Readers here probably know I’m one of the biggest J-Will fans you’ll ever meet; I was super hyped seeing this. Go to 12:30 on the second video for another look.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

How does this one compare to the original?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.