Video: JaVale McGee Volleyball Swats a Shot into the Stands

#Video
02.23.12 6 years ago 37 Comments

I will just let the CBSSports.com breakdown of JaVale McGee‘s latest antics paint the picture for you:

During the second half of a close Wednesday night game against Sacramento, McGee decided to goaltend a shot by Kings guard Francisco Garcia deep into the stands well after the attempt had reached its pinnacle. The result was akin to a volleyball serve as the ball went flying way, way over and above the Wizards bench. A free souvenir for a lucky fan. Wizards coach Randy Wittman immediately pulled McGee from the game for the action.

Watch it here:

Click for our amazing JaVale McGEE archive

