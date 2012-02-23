Video: JaVale McGee Volleyball Swats a Shot into the Stands

I will just let the CBSSports.com breakdown of JaVale McGee‘s latest antics paint the picture for you:

During the second half of a close Wednesday night game against Sacramento, McGee decided to goaltend a shot by Kings guard Francisco Garcia deep into the stands well after the attempt had reached its pinnacle. The result was akin to a volleyball serve as the ball went flying way, way over and above the Wizards bench. A free souvenir for a lucky fan. Wizards coach Randy Wittman immediately pulled McGee from the game for the action.