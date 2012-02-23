Video: JaVale McGee Volleyball Swats a Shot into the Stands

I will just let the CBSSports.com breakdown of JaVale McGee‘s latest antics paint the picture for you:
During the second half of a close Wednesday night game against Sacramento, McGee decided to goaltend a shot by Kings guard Francisco Garcia deep into the stands well after the attempt had reached its pinnacle. The result was akin to a volleyball serve as the ball went flying way, way over and above the Wizards bench. A free souvenir for a lucky fan. Wizards coach Randy Wittman immediately pulled McGee from the game for the action.
Watch it here:
I can’t tell if he’s really that dumb… or if he’s literally trying to frustrate the Wiz into trading him.
His momma say he a good kid….
What a pouting bitch or is he a child acting out. The kid seems like he works hard but damn is he dumb.
Hilfuckinlarious
And yet when the Wallaces did it in Detroit, and Garnett did it in Minny and Boston, they were applauded for “getting into the head of their opponents” but McGee its considered boneheaded? Consistency seems to be the medias weakness
Dumb fuck. Its one thing to snatch the ball out of the sky or when kg does it he doesn’t swat that shit to the frank man in the stands. Ass clown
Craig – common sense seems to be your weakness.
You’ve never seen Ben or Sheed or KG blatently goaltend a ball that was obviously comin down in a 7 point game in your life…
KG n Sheed would swat it when a shooter let fly AFTER the whistle so the opposing player wouldn’t see a shot go in, which is great psychological warfare.
Terrible comparison…
@Craig
Thank you! I was going to say the same thing.
But I do agree that Javales bball IQ is well below the states required minimum. He’s under that grey area. If they could, he’d be riding the short bus to games.
I thought the exact same thing as Craig above. Some comments posted show an obvious bias.
I used to play with a center who did that all the time. He usually got the goaltend out of the way way to send a message, and sometimes again to start the 2nd half. Mind you never swat it THAT late after the ball was coming down, but there was no question that he was goaltending. All it takes is one of those “blocks” and dudes will be keeping one eye on the shotblocker for the rest of the game.
Dumb? I dunno about that. It works.
If you tried to hit a bucket, and some big mofo comes out of nowhere and swats the ball at a height that seems impossible to reach, the next time you come down that lane you will change your shot trajectory. You’ll lob it a foot higher than normal so he can’t reach it. It’s warning goaltend.
And KG doesn’t always grab the ball. He has swatted obvious goaltends away on more than a few occasions.
@KDizzle
You’re on crack.
Patrick Ewing. college. Championship game. Very first 3-4 shots of the game he goaltended on purpose! Just to intimidate the other team.
You miss me on this one bruh.
Also, looking at the video you guys (including DIME) are all lames for acting like it was such a bad goaltend. It wasn’t an OBVIOUS goaltend and the ball wasn’t even close to the rim. He just mis-timed his jump.
And keep it real. You Muthaf^kers are only making this out to be such a bad thing because TNT keeps showing the replays of Javale doing dumb sh!t (running back on D when his team had the ball, trying to dunk from the FT line in a blowout loss etc etc). And I find it funny too. But you can’t try to make EVERYTHING he does as a dumb thing.
Good point KDiz. I didn’t know the score. Were they down 7?? NM. Stupid question… it’s Washington. Of course they were down.
If this happened earlier in the game, it’s a good play. Trying to comeback in the 2nd half… stupid.
@Chi. Re: Ewing
I think that’s the point KDiz is trying to make. The situations are different. Early on, it’s fine. Late, sit ur ass on the bench.
We all know the same play in different situations makes it a totally different play. This is the case here.
Here is the Ewing Blocks i was talking about
1st one: [youtu.be]
2nd one: [youtu.be]
3rd one: [youtu.be]
4th one: [youtu.be]
Is Lebron an idiot for this one? It clearly hits the backboard
[www.youtube.com]
Is Dwight Howard an idiot for sticking his hand through the rim?
[www.youtube.com]
I want my shot blocker trying to block everything he can get his hands on. I want every player on the other team looking out the corner of their eye and having second thoughts whenever they drive the lane. This is nothing new. It’s just now a big “whoopty doo” because it’s Javale McGee and he’s had some really bonehead plays recently.
5th Goaltend by Ewing: [youtu.be]
@Jay
Um it was 10min left the 3rd f^king quarter. That’s just 2 d@mn minutes after halftime That’s not late in the game homie. Again, you guys are just making excuses to clown the dude.
Damn. I really should have known more about the situation before posting. Lol.
I’ll go back to my first post. Lol! Unless, of course, someone else wants to make a good point that causes me to flip-flop my opinion again.
Fuck me.
On another note, watching this UNC/G-Town 82’game got me hyped. Them dudes was balling out. Especially Big Game James!
Ill timed jump, early on the second half, immediately ran back….dude knew what he was doing
Ok, first of all, that was 100% goaltending. Dude knew that which is why he immediately ran back before the ref even whisteled anything.
To the clowns comparing this to KG and the Wallaces doing this AFTER THE WHISTLE, you’re too dumb for words.
and yes, of course what he’s done in the past matters. If it’s a pattern of idiocy you will be further scrutinized. If it’s a one-time thing, you’ll prob get a pass. Javale has a habit of dumb stuff like this, so yes, it’s fair to clown dude. I can’t believe this even needs to be explained…
@Chi – I caught a replay of that a few weeks ago. GREAT GAME. People sleep on Worthy these days cuz he balled w/ 2 Legends but he was amazing in his own right back in the day.
I just think this is funny. I know I’m being selfish in hoping the guy never figures things out on the court, but I am entertained by this dude on the regular. Amazing athlete but just doesn’t seem to get a lot of things.
He really wound up for that, too!
im not making excuses for him but if you saw the game you’d know why he did that. on the possession before that he got manhandled down in the post with no call so he was frustrated.
@Unchecked – I agree. It’s fun to watch knuckleheads like that. If everyone was all buttoned up and crap like Shane Battier or KD, sports wouldn’t be as fun to watch! Though, I gotta say, this kid’s got waaaay too much natural talent for me to want that for him. There’s no reason he shouldn’t be a top 5-10 center in the league and it just doesn’t happen. Put him on the right squad, with the right vets around him and watch out. Besides, kid’s still young. You’ve seen this movie a million times before, and most of the time it ends with the young, rich, and famous kid figuring it out once he’s in his late 20s, matured a bit, and gotten some dumb stuff out of his system. Sure, by then he’s cost a few GMs and coaches their jobs and is on his 2nd or 3rd team (hi Z-Bo) but I’d bet he figures it out eventually (as opposed to Cousins who seems like Derrick Coleman 2.0, which is a shame.)
For the record, if I was like 21, famous, and rich beyond my wildest dreams, with a camera trained on every moment of my entire public life, I’d end up doing something muuuuuch worse than this. At his age, I’ll usually give non-police-related stuff a pass. When you’re in your 30s, just coming back after some nobody stole the job they were waiting to hand you, and you stick a jumper and pantomime smoking a J, you’re an idiot and need to grow up, Baron.
I think this was just kind of funny. It wasn’t really that “boneheaded” compared to most of his normal “boneheaded” shit. I’d honestly rather the guy do some really stupid shit like this, on defense, then on offense. This guy really is a dumb person though, I could see him shooting the ball while inbounding the ball or something retarded like that.
Think this guy is fucking his mom? They seem really close…
he’s a big part of why the Wizards have such a winning record this year
…oh wait
@Celtsfan
One thing i agree with is he isn’t a bad kid and will probably figure it out. He’s on a team that has absolutely NO VETERAN PRESENCE. which shows that the GM may be dumber than McGee.
But i don’t see why you’re acting as if his goaltend of a lay up/floater is such a horrific thing. You should watch the highlight clips i posted or even go look some up yourself. This happens all the time.
Then consider that TNT’s (the most watched basketball show) Shaq-ting a fool segment has shown McGee doing dumb shyt all year long. This to me is a fairly normal play, and HAPPENS ALL THE TIME. Yet people are trying to make it into something special.
@control
I wouldn’t mind banging out his moms, but im pretty sure Dr. J is hittin that now.
@ Chi-rilla – It blows my mind that you coach n miss the little subtleties. U snappin on everyone who calls McGee a knucklehead(which he is) then show Pat Ewing hilights to make your point. First off, I watched the video you posted(all ten minutes) and you makin shit up.
You compare a FRESHMAN Ewing who goaltended 5 shots cuz that’s what he was used to doin: swattin anybody who came into the paint. Unfortunately, James Worthy n Sam Perkins were better than anybody he faced up to that point in his career. Don’t tell me he gave up 10 points, ON PURPOSE, in a championship game, just to set the tone cuz he did it again in the 2nd half. That shit is ridiculous. After the first goaltend, he becomes frustrated whenever the goaltend is called.
Point 2: The block at the 4:28 mark is close and not only that, Ewing blocks it to a teammate. Even as a freshman, he never spikes it into the crowd. He either catches it or guides it towards a teammate. That’s hoops iq.
Defend McGee all you want, but he’s a certified idiot. He’s a 4 YEAR NBA VET. He’s on a shit team that needs wins, so he gives up two points outta frustration is what I’m hearin here from people who saw the game(which I caught pieces of on league pass)
Here’s the best part! He gets reinserted 5 mins later and PROCEEDS TO GOALTEND AGAIN on an and-1, makin it a 3 point game. Sacramento hangs around, takes the lead, eventually wins the game.
Stop blamin the media for this knucklehead. Just last week, we watched this clown runnin back on d as his team had the ball on offense. Who’s fault was that?
You get heated when anybody compares Kobe to Bird, but then compare a freshman Ewing to 4 yr vet, McGee?
You a coach, you should know better…
@Chi – it’s not horrific, and it’s not really an issue if it’s a one-time deal, but he makes AWFUL decisions all the time. This is just another one. At some point, you lose the right to say “it was just one time…” and I say it’s dumb cuz it was a close game. How many do the Wiz usually have? You wanna change that culture, you gotta learn how to win those games against another bad team in Sac, or you’ll always be the talented-but-underachieving squad. If you’re a young team, you gotta learn to be pros and win those kinda games. Giving away points will not get it done. That’s all. Like I said, I like the kid, he just doesn’t seem to get it. Highlights are meaningless if you’re not seen as a winning player and dumb stuff like this, when there’s an accumulation of it and it’s frequent, will 100% cost him a lot of money come free agency.
Oh, and I outright said, I’ll forgive someone that’s young rich and famous for doing dumb, non-police-related stuff. It’s just frustrating to see the talent he obv has kind of going to waste. He should be so much better.
I agree with you whole-heartedly on the lack of a calming, veteran presence there.
I’ve seen and played with worse. Arguably the dumbest motherfucker I’ve ever been on the court with was a 6’0 dude that was on my team in a rec league. At least twice every game whenever somebody took a shot, he’d leave his man and try to block the shot. He’d get at least two goaltends a game and the coach (who happened to be his buddy), would marvel and rant about his “athleticism” like he was LeBron, Dwight Howard, or Blake Griffin. Needless to say, we didn’t win shit.
Promoman
I feel you there man. I had a guy on a church league who was like that (wore a Kobe jersey under our unis), except he would pickup the ball handler from the other side of the court and do a single man, full court press and we’d have to change to a box + 1 because this guy would not leave the ball, he’d run around like a dog after it. He’d always randomly take shots in middle of dribbling the ball up, and even did about 8 full court heaves after getting a defensive rebound (with minutes on the clock). It was like he was an 2K guy who accidentally had his “shoot” button pressed. This guy was like a mentally retarded midget Eastern European version of Joakim Noah. Hard player to play with…
Chaos got it right… He knew damn well what he was doin! he ran to the other end immediately!
@ Control
Yep. Oh yeah and there were 5 occasions where this dumbass actually grabbed and climbed the rim to block a shot.
@KDizzle — For what it’s worth, I’ve heard that John Thompson told Ewing to swat the first 3-4 shots of the game no matter if it was goaltending or not. So, yeah, that was a choice to give up at least 6-8 of those points.
But I agree with whoever said this wasn’t THAT bad of a goaltend. When McGee started his “windup” the ball wasn’t even coming down yet. Obviously after he swatted it he realized it was a goaltend, hence him running back on O before the ref signaled the call.
@ Austin – then that’s bad coaching by a man I feel was one of the top coaches of all time. I just went by Ewing’s reactions. The first block was obvious goaltending. The next 2 were close. The one that Pat got Jordan was only cuz Mike got it on the glass.
No excuses tho. If JT told him to then that’s bad coachin cuz you gave up 10 points on goaltends then lost the game by one point…
More “McGee”ness LOL
[www.sbnation.com]
[cdn2.sbnation.com]
u guys call him dumb…it still got you talking in the end.
LOL… Beiber, in some cases you can have bad publicity. If a player has a rep for making stupid plays, that hurts the player in the long run. True he will play for a couple more contracts because of his size but instead of being offered Marc Gasol money he’ll get Darko money.
FnF…OK, i can agree with that.
BUT CHILL WITH THE DARKO MONEY. who would you take now, mcgee or deandre jordan? deandre got hugeee money..and i think with the state of centers, mcgee’s “bonehead” plays won’t hurt him too much because of the market.