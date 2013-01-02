Video: JaVale McGee’s Ridiculous Three-Point Celebration

JaVale McGee‘s NBA highlight reel is superb. Seriously, scroll through this – there are crazy dunk highlights all day long.

Now he can add this to his reel. This is what we said in Smack about JaVale’s mammoth game against the Clippers last night:

If you’re the Clippers, how can you expect to win when JaVale McGee starts flying around like a 7-foot Julius Erving? Late in the third quarter, McGee (11 points, seven rebounds) officially declared Lamar Odom dead, first drop-stepping and dunking on his mug, then catching an alley-oop as Mr. Kardashian was stuck to the floor, and then nearly finishing a slam over the top of Odom where McGee jumped from 12 feet away. The cherry on top was a 27-foot three-pointer McGee made at the third quarter buzzer …

Here’s the celebration following that deep three:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook