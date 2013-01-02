Video: JaVale McGee’s Ridiculous Three-Point Celebration

#Video
01.02.13 6 years ago

JaVale McGee‘s NBA highlight reel is superb. Seriously, scroll through this – there are crazy dunk highlights all day long.

Now he can add this to his reel. This is what we said in Smack about JaVale’s mammoth game against the Clippers last night:

If you’re the Clippers, how can you expect to win when JaVale McGee starts flying around like a 7-foot Julius Erving? Late in the third quarter, McGee (11 points, seven rebounds) officially declared Lamar Odom dead, first drop-stepping and dunking on his mug, then catching an alley-oop as Mr. Kardashian was stuck to the floor, and then nearly finishing a slam over the top of Odom where McGee jumped from 12 feet away. The cherry on top was a 27-foot three-pointer McGee made at the third quarter buzzer …

Here’s the celebration following that deep three:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagJAVALE MCGEEvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP