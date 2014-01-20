Video: Jeff Green Skies For Towering Alley-Oop

#Boston Celtics #GIFs
01.19.14

The Celtics and Magic played Sunday night in a battle between two of the worst teams â€” record-wise â€” in a hopeless Eastern Conference. Orlando had lost their last 10, and Boston had lost 11 of their last 12 before tipiing off, so at least one of the teams was getting a win. That team ended up being Orlando, but not before Jeff Green threw down an impressively high alley-oop.

Green’s alley-oop came after a took a nasty spill while getting juked by Arron Afflalo earlier in the game.

He was OK, and came from the opposite corner to throw down this impressive alley-oop from Rajon Rondo.

Just look at how high he gets!

Despite the impressive throw-down by Green, the Magic snapped their 10-game losing streak, winning 93-91 in the comfy confines of the Amway Center.

TOPICS#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMaggifsJEFF GREENORLANDO MAGICRAJON RONDO

