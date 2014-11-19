Video: Jeff Teague Splits Lakers Defense And Soars For One-Handed Slam

The Atlanta Hawks late-game comeback bid against the Los Angeles Lakers fell short, but it began with quite a bang. Watch Jeff Teague slice through the teeth of the defense and leap from the dotted circle for a soaring slam.

Nice.

But it was too little, too late for Teague and his team as Los Angeles held on for a 114-109 win. The Hawks had three chances to tie with under a minute remaining, but came up short on each try – the last of which was a missed Pero Antic three-pointer on their last offensive touch.

Paul Millsap – who had a sick dunk in the first half, by the way – led all scorers with 29 points, while Kobe Bryant had 28 of his own on only 18 shots for the Lakers. Nick Young made his season debut and scored 17 points off the bench, spurring Los Angeles to 54 percent shooting.

All the Lakers needed to turn their season around was Swaggy P. Duh.

