Video: Jerami Grant Throws Down Monster Jam On Jonas Jerebko

01.28.15 4 years ago

Nerlens Noel is the Philadelphia 76ers’ most notable rookie, and K.J. McDaniels is the team’s most versatile first-year player. So where does that leave Jerami Grant? Despite the oft-breathtaking antics of his young teammates, “most exciting” still seems a fitting description. Watch the January revelation catch an in-bounds pass and rise to cock the hammer dunk on Jonas Jerebko in his team’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Damn.

Grant, a second-rounder from Syracuse, is coming off a pair of consecutive double-digit scoring games after blocking a mind-boggling eight shots last week against the New York Knicks. And while he won’t reached either of those statistical thresholds tonight, he’s obviously giving Brett Brown and company a reminder of how explosive he can be.

The Sixers lead the Pistons by 14 with several minutes left in the game.

