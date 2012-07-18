Video: Jeremy Lin’s Top Plays As A New York Knick

07.18.12

It’s sad to think that it has come to this, reminiscing about Jeremy Lin in New York. It’s altogether not that surprising, James Dolan doing James Dolan things, but that stomach-punch, soul-crushing feeling has crashed down upon me today. I always set out to write about basketball with unflinching neturality, but today’s too somber an occasion. Basketball decision, financial decision, call it what you will – this one hurts, right deep down in there.

The video, as you can see, calls itself the “Top 10” plays, but as you’ll soon find out, it’s more of a compilation of his greatest hits. But it’s better that way, eliciting a certain painful nostalgia with many more than 10 great moments. Enjoy it with me one final time before reality sets in once more.

What was Jeremy Lin’s best moment as a Knick?

